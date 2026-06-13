Azerbaijan aims to maintain peace and stability in South Caucasus - Ilham Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the international conference themed “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus.”

After regaining its independence, Azerbaijan has consistently fought to ensure its territorial integrity, and at the same time has remained dedicated to establishing cooperation and friendly ties among countries worldwide, the head of state noted.

"As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day anti-terrorist operation in 2023, our lands, which had been under occupation for many years, were liberated from Armenian occupation, and Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Thus, Azerbaijan has itself ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions that had remained on paper for nearly 30 years," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan is pursuing a resolute policy towards establishing and maintaining a lasting environment of peace and stability in the region. The signing of the Joint Declaration between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington last yea and the initialing of the peace agreement have completely reshaped the situation in the South Caucasus. In this regard, the Zangezur Corridor will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor.

He stressed the hosting of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum in Baku at a high level clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan’s consistent humanitarian initiatives during the post-conflict period.

"During this Forum, Azerbaijan showcased to about 60,000 participants representing 182 countries its advanced infrastructure, built on cutting-edge urban planning concepts in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur Economic Regions, where safe and dignified living conditions have been established for more than 85,000 Azerbaijani citizens currently residing there," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that Baku is working to transform not only the region, but also Eurasia as a whole, into a reliable space for cooperation.