Azerbaijan and Georgia aim to increase trade turnover to 2 billion dollars

Azerbaijan and Georgia plan to bring bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev said at a round table in Tbilisi titled "Georgia–Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and a Shared Future."

According to the diplomat, both governments aim to develop economic ties further, making the most of their geographical location and expanding transport capabilities.

Guliyev also highlighted joint green energy projects, expected to attract around $6–7 billion in investment.

He said implementing these plans would strengthen Azerbaijan and Georgia as reliable partners, adding that any issues would be resolved through dialogue.