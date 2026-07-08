Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cultural ties

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Georgian Deputy Culture Minister Giorgi Mirtskhulava to discuss bilateral cooperation in the context of the strategic partnership between Baku and Tbilisi.

The new level of relations offers broad opportunities for deepening cultural cooperation, the parties noted.

According to Karimli, Azerbaijan and Georgia are working productively in the theater and film sectors, while Mirtskhulava stressed the importance of further development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Baku is currently hosting the third meeting of the joint working group of the two countries' culture ministries.