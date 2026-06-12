Azerbaijan and Georgia increase trade turnover by 41 percent

The Azerbaijan-Georgia trade volume amounted to $385.5 million from January through April of this year, which is $112.6 million, or 41.3%, more than the same period in 2025, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee's report.

Over the reporting period, trade with Georgia accounted for 2.22% of Azerbaijan’s total trade volume. Thus, Georgia ranked 6th among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade transactions during this period.

Compared to the same period last year, Georgia increased its purchases of non-oil products from Azerbaijan by $70.1 million, or 66.3%.

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $340.3 million to Georgia from January through April of this year. This is 44.8% more than the same period last year.

In addition, Azerbaijan imported goods from Georgia worth $45.3 million from January through April 2026, an increase of 19.1%, compared to the same period in 2025.