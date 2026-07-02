Azerbaijan and Türkiye send delegations to Khamenei's farewell ceremony

A farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who died in February, began in Tehran on Wednesday, with delegations from Azerbaijan and Türkiye in attendance.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Prime Minister Jabbar Musayev, along with other officials.

Türkiye is represented by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

The ceremony, which started this morning, will run through July 9, with the burial scheduled to take place in Khamenei's birthplace, Mashhad.

Ali Khamenei was killed in late February during US and Israeli strikes on Iran.