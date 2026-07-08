Azerbaijan approves electricity transit agreement with Georgia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved an intergovernmental agreement on electricity supplies to Georgia and their transit through the country.

The document was signed in Baku on May 18 and is designed to strengthen cooperation in energy supply and reinforce the South Caucasus' role as a hub for cross-border energy logistics.

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry will be responsible for implementing the agreement, while the Foreign Ministry will send an official notification to Tbilisi confirming that all domestic procedures have been completed for the document to enter into force, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.