Uzbek President arrives in Baku

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Azerbaijan's capital for a working visit on May 17-18 at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Uzbek presidential press service reported.

Mirziyoyev is set to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum.

During his visit, he will also hold a number of meetings and talks with other participants of the international forum.

The World Urban Forum (WUF13) opens in Baku today, with its agenda centered on sustainable urban development, affordable housing, and enhancing the quality of city life.