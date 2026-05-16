Iran calls 10-point plan for settlement red line

The end of the Iran-US conflict must be determined by Tehran's terms, Mohammad Saleh Jokar, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Interior Affairs Committee, told the Mehr news agency.

He stated that the 10-point plan previously proposed by Iran to the USA represents a "red line" for Tehran.

"The terms are determined by the country that has won on the battlefield, not by the government of a country that has failed and failed to achieve its goals",

Jokar said.

The Americans must accept Iran's conditions, the parliamentarian emphasized.

He also noted that Iran "never trusted the US" and reiterated Tehran's call for US troops to leave the Middle East.