Ilham Aliyev calls Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

According to an official statement, Aliyev congratulated Tokayev on his birthday.

"The head of our state congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health, success in his work, and continued well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan",

the press service said.

Tokayev thanked the Azerbaijani president for his attention, the statement added.

The two leaders also discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Kazakh partnership during the call.

"The friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing successfully, and an exchange of views took place on expanding cooperation in various areas",

the press service reported.

Aliyev and Tokayev also recalled the informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held on May 15, and noted its particular importance for strengthening solidarity and multilateral cooperation within the Turkic world.