Azerbaijan designs power line route from Armenia border to Nakhchivan

Construction of the 74-km, double-circuit 330-kilovolt Jabrayil-Aghband power line, running from the Jabrayil substation to the state border with Armenia, is nearing completion and is almost finished, AzerEnerji Chairman Balababa Rzayev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is also carrying out practical work to establish the necessary infrastructure.

According to him, the relevant work on designing a power transmission line from the Azerbaijan-Armenia border toward Nakhchivan city has already been completed in the Nakhchivan area.