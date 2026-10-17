Azerbaijan marks 35th anniversary of Restoration of Independence

Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of Independence on Saturday, October 18 — 35 years since the Supreme Soviet adopted the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in 1991.

Azerbaijan first established an independent republic at the beginning of the last century, and in 1991 the Republic of Azerbaijan restored its independence as the successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

In May 1992, the Milli Majlis approved the national anthem, followed shortly thereafter by the national emblem.

A new law "On Independence Day" was passed in October 2021 and signed by President Ilham Aliyev. Under it, May 28 became "Independence Day," while October 18 became the "Day of the Restoration of Independence".

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extended congratulations via her social media channels.

The Foreign Ministry said the day embodies the Azerbaijani people's aspiration for freedom, national unity, and commitment to statehood traditions.

"We sincerely congratulate all our compatriots on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence and wish our native country eternal independence, lasting peace, progress, and prosperity. May our independent Azerbaijan continue to develop, and may our tricolor flag always fly with pride!",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also conveyed his greetings, saying: