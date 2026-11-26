Azerbaijani and Armenian scholars could organise reciprocal visits and begin collaborating on the study of Caucasian Albania's historical heritage, Fuad Akhundov, head of the Political Research and Analytical Analysis Sector within the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said at the 13th International Scientific Conference in Baku.

"We are now entering a new era. Amid this unique process of transformation, Armenian and Azerbaijani scholars have the opportunity to initiate cooperation. I see this as a positive development. Finally, it will be possible to uncover the truth on both sides of the border",

Fuad Akhundov said.

Azerbaijani experts already visit Armenia as part of the border delimitation process, and similar reciprocal visits could take place among scholars, he noted. Akhundov said it would be in Armenian researchers' interest to engage in constructive work — for instance, by personally examining an inscription at the Gandzasar Monastery.

The inscription states that the church was built in 1240, during the patriarchate of the Albanian Catholicos Nerses. According to Akhundov, this was previously highlighted by Farida Mammadova, a researcher of Caucasian Albanian history who, alongside Ziya Buniyatov, made a significant contribution to the study of this heritage.