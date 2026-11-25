U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said President Donald Trump is keeping all options open regarding Iran, while confirming that he has held meetings with Iranian officials and worked under Vice President JD Vance on the conflict.

On a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner, the envoy was asked whether Washington might take further military action against Iran.

“President Trump always keeps all his options on the table,” Kushner said.

He said Trump was “very focused” on Iran and had assembled a team to address the crisis.

Asked whether European countries were doing enough to support the U.S approach towards Iran, he said: “The Europeans ask a lot of America,” adding that Europe’s response to the Iranian situation had not impressed him.