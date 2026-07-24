Azerbaijan plans first resettlement in Jabrayil's Soltanli village by year-end

The first resettlement to Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district is planned by the end of this year, Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Zangilan and Gubadli districts Novras Jafarov said.
According to him, the construction of the village is planned to be completed by year-end. He added that the resettlement will be carried out in phases, according to Report.
"Currently, about 50% of construction work on residential houses has been completed, while the overall progress on social facilities stands at approximately 30%," Novras Jafarov said.