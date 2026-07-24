US postpones decision to expand Iran military operation

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not decided on whether to launch major strikes on Iran yet, as Tehran was now getting “serious” in talks with Washington.

“No I haven’t,” the U.S. leader told journalists in the Oval Office when asked if he had made a decision.

“Look, we’re talking to them right now. I think they’re getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason," Trump said.

He said Iran had a choice between making a deal or facing a “much higher level” of strikes, after nearly two weeks of U.S. attacks and Iranian strikes across the region that have left a ceasefire in tatters.

“We’re locked and loaded and ready to go. But we’re talking to them, so I think while we’re talking, we’ll see what comes of it. I believe… they’re very serious. They should be,” Trump said.

The U.S. says it is carrying out the strikes to stop Iran closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iran has carried out attacks on US bases that have killed four service members.