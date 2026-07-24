TURKPA urges US Congress not to pass anti-Azerbaijani bill

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan released a statement condemning a bill containing a series of allegations of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the U.S. House of Representatives against Azerbaijan.

This was announced in a report issued on TURKPA's official website.

The Secretary General expressed concern that this initiative comes at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in an active process of normalization and peacebuilding in the South Caucasus.

He noted that legislative decisions on such important and sensitive matters should be based on an objective assessment of facts and the principles of international law, and should not be shaped by the interests of particular lobbying groups.

"TURKPA calls on legislative bodies to refrain from taking steps that could adversaly affect the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Ramil Hasan said.

"TURKPA once again reiterates its commitment to the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," the statement pointed out.