WUF13 represents another meaningful contribution by Azerbaijan to multilateralism and collective action for a better future, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on the social media page.

"We congratulate all participants, partners, and the UN family, in particular UN-Habitat, on the successful and result-oriented WUF13," Ilham Aliyev said.

WUF13 was the second biggest international gathering ever held in Azerbaijan after COP29. With a record number of around 60,000 participants, WUF13 went down in history as the largest World Urban Forum ever held.

The first-ever Leaders’ Segment, convened at Azerbaijan’s initiative, brought greater political momentum to the global urban agenda. Discussions at WUF13 resulted in two outcome documents - the Chair’s Summary and the Baku Call to Action.

Azerbaijan is now rebuilding 9 cities and hundreds of villages from the ground up in Garabagh and East Zangezur. The international community recognized of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts, highlighted as a valuable example for other post-conflict contexts around the world.

"At a time of growing global uncertainty, WUF13 represents another meaningful contribution by Azerbaijan to multilateralism and collective action for a better future," Ilham Aliyev said.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22. The theme of WUF13 was 'Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities'.