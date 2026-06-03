Azerbaijan to raise annual agricultural exports to 2bln dollars

Azerbaijan plans to increase the annual value of its agricultural exports from the current $1.5 billion to $2 billion by 2030, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zaur Aliyev said at a press conference dedicated to the State Program on the Development of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing for 2026-2030.

He noted that the growth target is not only about volume and value.

"Supportive measures will also be implemented to diversify export geography," Zaur Aliyev said.

According to him, the State Program's fundamental actions focus on crop production and animal husbandry. Overall, achieving higher sectoral output and productivity depends on improving access to essential services.

At the same time, exports of agricultural and processed fish products are projected to increase by an average of 6% per year.