Azerbaijan transits another shipment of Russian wheat to Armenia

The process of supplying 7 wagons of wheat weighing 490 tons from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan has been completed, Azerbaijani media reported.

The wheat cargo was sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik station.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 30,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 414 tons of anthracite (a type of hard coal), 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia.