Azerbaijan urges mine-action support on behalf of 19 states

Azerbaijan delivered a joint statement on behalf of the cross-regional group of 19 states during the general debate of the 19th session of the Conference of State Parties (COSP19) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), according to the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN.

The joint statement underscored that around 15% of the world's population lives with disabilities and stressed the need to ensure CRPD’s human rights protection for persons with disabilities in all circumstances, including those in conflict and post-conflict settings affected by mines, explosive remnants of war (ERW) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The participating states called for accelerated international support to advance disability prevention in conflict and post-conflict settings, particularly through the establishment, development and effective functioning of national mine-action capacities.

They also emphasized the need to strengthen national capacities for emergency and continuing medical care, physical rehabilitation and prosthetics, education and economic reintegration for all persons with disabilities.