Azerbaijan wins 5 medals at Greco-Roman wrestling European Championships

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the European U-20 Championships, held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, with five medals.

On the third day of competition, the team won two more medals. Aykhan Javadov (60 kg), defeating Romanian Dragos Dragay 6-1, and Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), defeating Hungarian Szabolcs Szinu 8-0, took third place on the podium and became bronze medalists.

Roman Karimov (67 kg) defeated Lithuanian Eimantas Andriuskas (9-0) and Moldovan Maxim Damashin (10-0) in the repechage bouts. However, in the bronze medal bout, the Azerbaijani wrestler lost to Russian Amir Sovmi 2-6, finishing fifth.

Thus, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team completed the continental championship with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Earlier, Emin Javadli (55 kg) became the European champion, and Javidan Nekhmatov (77 kg) and Orkhan Hajiyev (87 kg) won silver medals.