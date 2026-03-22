Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported UAV training flights over Baku

Unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted training flights over Baku on Monday, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

Residents and visitors to the capital may have noticed drones in the sky around 4:00 PM. Military UAVs also flew over the Absheron district.

The ministry emphasized that there is no cause for concern regarding the drone activity.

"We call on the public not to be alarmed by the UAV activity that will be observed in the sky and inform that there are no grounds for concern",

the ministry stated.