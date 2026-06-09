Azerbaijani Navy conducts exercises in Caspian Sea

The Azerbaijani Navy has held exercises in the Caspian Sea, observed by Colonel General Kerim Valiyev, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister, the Defense Ministry reported.

Units from the Azerbaijani Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations also took part in the drills. The forces engaged simulated targets and practiced inter-service coordination.

The exercises also aimed to enhance leadership skills in field conditions and to train combat vessel operations in realistic combat scenarios.