Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President congratulates Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence

Azerbaijani President congratulates Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

"I am confident that the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed in February, which has elevated our relations to a qualitatively new stage, will give fresh impetus to the development of our partnership not only in such traditional areas as the economy, energy, connectivity, and security, but also in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other important areas," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed appreciation for the U.S. efforts to advance the peace agenda in the South Caucasus. He stressed that today, Baku and Tehran live in peace and are building trade relations, acknowledging the U.S. continued support for the implementation of infrastructure projects, especially the TRIPP route.

380 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.