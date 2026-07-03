Azerbaijani President congratulates Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

"I am confident that the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed in February, which has elevated our relations to a qualitatively new stage, will give fresh impetus to the development of our partnership not only in such traditional areas as the economy, energy, connectivity, and security, but also in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other important areas," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed appreciation for the U.S. efforts to advance the peace agenda in the South Caucasus. He stressed that today, Baku and Tehran live in peace and are building trade relations, acknowledging the U.S. continued support for the implementation of infrastructure projects, especially the TRIPP route.