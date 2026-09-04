Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani fuel and Russian grain shipped to Armenia

Azerbaijani fuel and Russian grain shipped to Armenia
© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan has exported another shipment of petroleum products to Armenia, and transit cargo was transported.

On September 5, 16 railcars of diesel fuel weighing 977 metric tons were dispatched from the Bilajari station to Boyuk-Kesik.

Meanwhile, the next shipment was transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

On the same day, five railcars of wheat weighing 355 metric tons, three railcars of fertilizer weighing 180 metric tons, and two railcars of timber weighing 138 metric tons were shipped to Boyuk-Kesik.

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