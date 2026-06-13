Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani women's basketball team reaches Europe Cup final

Azerbaijani women's basketball team reaches Europe Cup final
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijan women’s basketball team advanced to the final of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2026 Qualifier after defeating Kosovo in the semi-finals.

Azerbaijan secured a dramatic 21-20 victory to book their place in the final.

The national team will face the winner of the Ireland-Cyprus semi-final in the title match in Antwerp on September 11-13.

Azerbaijan entered the tournament with momentum after opening group play with a 16-10 victory over Cyprus. They followed it up with a narrow 15-14 triumph over Malta. Azerbaijan stormed into the Final after a 21-5 win over of Kosovo.

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