Azerbaijani women's basketball team reaches Europe Cup final

The Azerbaijan women’s basketball team advanced to the final of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2026 Qualifier after defeating Kosovo in the semi-finals.

Azerbaijan secured a dramatic 21-20 victory to book their place in the final.

The national team will face the winner of the Ireland-Cyprus semi-final in the title match in Antwerp on September 11-13.

Azerbaijan entered the tournament with momentum after opening group play with a 16-10 victory over Cyprus. They followed it up with a narrow 15-14 triumph over Malta. Azerbaijan stormed into the Final after a 21-5 win over of Kosovo.