Vestnik Kavkaza

US delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

US delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State Caleb Orr visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku. The US representatives arrived in the Azerbaijani capital yesterday.

A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State Caleb Orr visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, a statement distributed on the social media pages of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on June 2 reads.

The US representatives honored the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Caleb Orr arrived in Baku yesterday for a three-day working visit.

The annual Baku Energy Week opened in Baku on June 1. The first Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue was held there today.

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