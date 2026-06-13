Azerbaijan's most popular tourist cities named

Gabala and Sheki have been recognized as the most visited tourist destinations in Azerbaijan after Baku, thanks to good transport links and well-preserved architectural landmarks, Tural Musayev, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Tourist Guides Association, said.

Gabala is located 210 kilometers from Baku. It attracts visitors with convenient transport accessibility, including an international airport and a 3.5-hour high-speed train journey from the capital. Travelers frequently visit the Tufandag ski resort, Gabaland amusement park, lavender fields, and the Seven Beauties waterfall.

Sheki was once a key stop on the ancient Silk Road. The city has preserved historic caravanserais, mosques, and temples. Its historic center, including the 18th-century Khan's Palace, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nakhchivan could become a popular tourist destination in the coming years. According to Musayev, the region is no less rich in historical and architectural monuments than others.

Tourists are also attracted by Khinalig, Azerbaijan's highest mountain village. Its roughly 2,000 inhabitants have preserved their ancient traditions and still speak the rare Khinalug language.

Another interesting route is Ivanovka village in the Ismayilli region, known for its hospitality traditions and national cuisine.