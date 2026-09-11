BRICS summit kicks off in New Delhi

The annual BRICS summit opened in New Delhi, with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian among those attending.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the two-day meeting in New Delhi, launched the summit on Saturday.

He said resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability were key priorities, with a special focus on connecting BRICS cooperation with the common people.

According to the Indian PM, India's BRICS chairship is based on a people-centric and humanity-first approach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in New Delhi for the BRICS summit. He was greeted by Modi. Afterward, the Russian leader headed to the summit’s waiting room.

Vladimir Putin is also set to hold separate talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the first day, leaders launched the summit with a closed-door session for BRICS member countries titled “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.” They are also scheduled to visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, take part in a tree-planting ceremony, and attend a gala dinner hosted by Modi.

On day two of the summit, leaders will attend an open session titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.”