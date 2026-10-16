Baghdad proposes linking regions energy and transport networks

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has proposed integrating the energy, transport, and communication networks of Middle Eastern countries.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stated that the energy, transport, and communication networks of countries in the Middle East should be interconnected.

He put forward this initiative at the opening of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad.

The proposal also includes "the development of digital payment systems and trade platforms, as well as the integration of industrial zones," he explained.

According to the head of government, Baghdad’s proposal is aimed at "ensuring security, stability, and prosperity, and strengthening the ability to withstand crises and challenges."