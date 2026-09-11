Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline capacity to be raised to 1 mln bpd

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing ways to make full use of existing energy infrastructure, including increasing the use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline’s capacity to 1 million barrels per day, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said at the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.
"We are currently discussing how to bring our existing energy infrastructure to full capacity - specifically, how to raise the throughput of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to one million barrels," Bayraktar said.
The minister also said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing joint exploration and production projects involving SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum.
"We are discussing joint projects between SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum in both Türkiye and Azerbaijan - initiatives that began last year with the Shafag-Asiman field and which, I hope, will extend to Karabakh - as well as joint SOCAR projects in Türkiye and third countries. We'll hold consultations on this and, hopefully, present concrete projects," Bayraktar said.