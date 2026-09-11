Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline capacity to be raised to 1 mln bpd

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing ways to make full use of existing energy infrastructure, including increasing the use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline’s capacity to 1 million barrels per day, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said at the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

"We are currently discussing how to bring our existing energy infrastructure to full capacity - specifically, how to raise the throughput of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to one million barrels," Bayraktar said.

The minister also said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing joint exploration and production projects involving SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum.