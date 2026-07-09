Baku and Ankara discuss joint military production

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met in Baku with a Turkish delegation led by Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on July 10.

Hasanov stressed the importance of expanding joint production capabilities through the introduction of advanced technological innovations.

Bayraktar, in turn, emphasized that mutual visits strengthen military and technical cooperation between Ankara and Baku.

The officials discussed unmanned aerial vehicle production, electronic warfare systems, and other areas of cooperation.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün also attended the meeting.