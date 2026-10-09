Baku approves new composition of state commission on Azerbaijan-Georgia delimitation

The new composition of the State Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Georgia has been approved.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Chairperson of the Commission is the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Chair of the Commission is the Deputy Chief of the State Border Service.

Members of the Commission are the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, the Deputy Head of the State Security Service, the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources and other officials.