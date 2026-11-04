Baku hosts UN Governance Innovation Summit

An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is being held in Baku.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants.

The summit is being held under a Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The summit brings together around 200 participants, including ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academia.

The summit will feature discussions on important topics such as innovations in public administration, transformation of the public sector, reforms in Azerbaijan regarding the application of multi-faceted approaches for the innovative and integrated provision of public services, as well as South-South, North-South and trilateral cooperation in the area.