Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku to host International Finance and Banking Summit

Baku to host International Finance and Banking Summit
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The 10th International Finance and Banking Summit will be held in Baku from June 9 to 10, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan announced.

Topics on the agenda include digitalization of the banking sector, implementation of artificial intelligence in finance, and cybersecurity.

The event will bring together bank heads, financial institution representatives, tech startup founders, politicians, investors, and experts from around the world to analyze global economic trends and promote regional financial integration.

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