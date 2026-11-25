Anthony Gordon scored twice as Spain's Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 victory at Azerbaijan's Sabah ​in the Champions League on Wednesday in Baku, maintaining Hansi Flick's side's ‌push for a top-eight finish with their fourth victory from five league-phase matches.

Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also struck in the space of five second-half minutes ​for the Spanish giants, who are fourth in Europe's ​elite club competition while Azerbaijani minnows Sabah are 32nd.

Barcelona had ⁠been frustrated for periods in the first half before Adeyemi, ​filling in on the right wing for the injured Lamine Yamal, delivered ​a cross that goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov could only palm to the edge of the six-yard box and Gordon tapped home from close range.

Six minutes after the ​restart, Pokatilov parried a Jesus effort straight into Gordon's path and ​the England forward made no mistake.

Adeyemi then scored himself in the 55th minute ‌before ⁠Jesus added a fourth five minutes later as Barcelona's superior quality began to tell.

With goal difference potentially decisive in the race for direct qualification to ⁠the ​last 16, Barcelona continued to press until ​the final whistle without adding to their tally.