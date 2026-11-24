The structure of the Russian federal budget should ensure its stability, which includes the very likely scenario in which oil prices fall as the Middle East situation normalizes, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting of the Federation Council budget committee.

According to him, if oil prices decrease, and there are indications that this could happen if the situation in the Strait of Hormuz normalizes, then large volumes of oil will arrive on the market and, accordingly, prices will change.