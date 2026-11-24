Vacations in Türkiye saw the biggest price drop in October, with trips to Egypt and the South Caucasus also becoming more affordable, according to a study by Rosstat.

"Among international tourism services, costs decreased for vacation trips to Türkiye (-18.2%), Egypt (-16.4%), China (-14.7%), the South Caucasus (-14%), various countries in Central Asia (-7.9%) and Southeast Asia (-7.1%), as well as Belarus (-7.5%),"

Rosstat said.

Vacations in some Russian regions also became less expensive in October, with prices for trips to the Black Sea coast falling by 14%