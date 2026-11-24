The news of a helicopter crash in the Turkish city of Eskişehir has deeply shocked and saddened Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the crash of a Turkish Air Force AS-532 helicopter in Eskişehir. In connection with this tragedy, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to friendly and brotherly Türkiye,” the ministry said.

Five service members were killed on Tuesday when a Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed in the Tepebasi district of the northwestern Eskisehir province.

The aircraft involved was an AS-532 Cougar helicopter. The Turkish Air Force is investigating the matter.