Iran has significantly increased the volume of goods imported through its Caspian Sea ports amid its ongoing conflict with the USA, according to the government's press office.

The trend has emerged against the backdrop of a US-imposed maritime blockade affecting the country's southern ports.

"According to a report presented during the meeting, the volume of essential goods unloaded at the country’s northern ports (on the Caspian Sea — the editor's note) has increased substantially compared to the same period last year",

the Iranian government reported.

However, no specific data on the scale or trends of these shipments was provided.

Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh previously refuted reports of a blockade at the country's Caspian ports, emphasising that "economic ties via the Caspian Sea are developing successfully, and trade volumes have grown significantly".