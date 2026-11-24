Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that economic and trade links are being established with Armenia, in parallel with the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

"Against the backdrop of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, economic and trade ties are being established. In addition, opportunities have been created for the transit of goods from third countries to Armenia and from Armenia to third countries through Azerbaijani territory",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Aliyev also highlighted that over the past year, more than 100,000 tonnes of cargo have been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month, Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dublin, where it was noted that the active transit of goods serves as a positive development in the context of peaceful normalisation between Baku and Yerevan.