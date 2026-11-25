Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Israel is trying to drag the United States into another war after an Israeli minister accused Tehran of developing chemical weapons.

Israel "shamelessly accuses Iran ... of developing and concealing such heinous weapons in pharmaceutical factories. The objective is audacious: to deceive the U.S. into fighting yet another war on its behalf," Araghchi said.

Israel has for years accused Iran of trying to acquire nuclear weapons, but Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday alleged Tehran is building chemical weapons and vowed to stop the Islamic republic from obtaining them.