According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is interested in normalizing relations with Georgia and welcomed recent statements from Tbilisi expressing readiness for engagement.

"We are interested in normalizing relations with Georgia, and I welcome the recent statement by the Georgian Foreign Minister that there is no need to fear contact with the Russian Federation",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Tbilisi's pragmatic approach reflects the interests of the Georgian people and serves the interests of both countries, Lavrov noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said direct dialogue between the two countries would become regular.