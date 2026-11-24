The USA called on its citizens currently in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible, according to the US virtual embassy in Tehran.

According to the embassy, American citizens, companies and institutions in the Middle East could be targeted by Iran, the Yemeni Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) and other groups allied with Tehran.

The mission also advised US citizens in the region to prepare for potential flight cancellations and airspace closures, stressing that rules for crossing land borders could change at any moment.

The warning follows Iranian strikes on US facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as Houthi attacks on a building in the financial district of the Saudi capital.