Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day on November 25, marking the anniversary of the district's return to Azerbaijan in 2020.

On July 31, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order establishing November 25 as Kalbajar City Day.

In accordance with the trilateral Statement, 147 settlements of the Kalbajar region, including the city of Kalbajar, were handed over to Azerbaijan on this day without a single shot being fired.

Kalbajar was occupied by Armenian forces on April 2, 1993. During the occupation, the district's city, villages and infrastructure suffered extensive destruction, while its residents were forced to leave their homes.

As a result of the occupation, 53,340 people were displaced, 55 military personnel and 511 civilians were killed, 321 people were taken prisoner or went missing, and thousands of residents were injured. As a result of the occupation, the population of Kalbajar was forced to resettle temporarily across 770 settlements in 56 districts of the republic.

The district has 484 martyrs, of whom 258 are military personnel, 37 residents of the region were martyred in the Patriotic War. 3 fighters from Kalbajar were awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian occupation of Kalbajar inflicted a damage of as many as $761 million to Azerbaijan.

Currently, restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in Kalbajar, new infrastructure is being built, and the region is being revived. Road construction and restoration of all infrastructure continue in the district. The return of former internally displaced persons to Kalbajar city began on August 20, 2025.