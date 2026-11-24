Two oil tankers have suffered explosions and engine room fires after striking naval mines off the southern and eastern coasts in the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

The Navy said the vessels were attempting to pass “secretly” through an unauthorised route with their navigation and positioning systems turned off, IRIB reported.

In a statement, the Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Centre warned all ship crews against operating with disabled navigation systems, cautioning that U.S. authorities’ statements would not protect them from mines.