Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray secured their third consecutive UEFA Champions League victory Tuesday, beating English side Aston Villa 1-0 at home on matchday five of the league phase.

The first half at RAMS Park in Istanbul ended goalless, with neither side managing a shot on target.

Galatasaray made changes in the second half, introducing Turkish striker Deniz Gul in the 62nd minute and Gabriel Sara in the 74th as the hosts searched for a breakthrough.

The substitutions paid off in the 77th minute when Sara delivered a corner from the right, which Wilfried Singo headed across goal.

The ball deflected off Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson before Gul reacted quickest to head home from close range, giving Galatasaray the lead.

The visitors were unable to find an equalizer in the remaining minutes as Galatasaray secured all three points, Daily Sabah reported.

The victory moved Galatasaray to nine points from five matches, level with Aston Villa, who remained on nine.

Galatasaray will next visit AEK Athens on December 8, while Aston Villa will host Paris Saint-Germain the same day in the sixth round of the Champions League.