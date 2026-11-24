According to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the country could become a primary supplier of Chinese goods to Central Asia and the South Caucasus if it successfully implements its plans: upgrading transport infrastructure and increasing freight volumes with China tenfold.

These matters were discussed in Astana during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Asel Zhanasova and a delegation from the Chinese company Guo JingAn, AZERTAC reports.

Zhanasova noted that a logistics hub based in Khorgos and the city of Alatau would be ideal for this objective, facilitating the rapid delivery of Chinese goods to markets in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan while also providing certification services for Chinese agricultural products.

The throughput capacity of Kazakhstan's customs could be doubled through expansion and modernization of the "Nur Zholy" checkpoint, while China has agreed to extend the operating hours of the "Khorgos" checkpoint by three hours until the end of December.

The discussions also covered rail freight between Kazakhstan and China, the construction of a railway line within Chinese territory, and the development of the "Center–West" highway, the statement added.