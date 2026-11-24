U.S. President Donald Trump said the war against Iran is “funded” through January, suggesting that any military action will have to take place before then, or risk being curbed by the Democratic majority in Congress.

In an interview with The New York Post, he predicts that the Democrats will “take a total win and make it a loss” in Iran.

“But up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” Trump said.

The U.S. leader acknowledged that his military options may be constrained when Democrats take control of Congress in January, but that he hopes the opposition party won’t bring the conflict to what he described as a premature end.