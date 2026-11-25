The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has delivered more than 350 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Iran since the armed conflict escalated, deputy head of the ICRC delegation in Iran Roman Paramonov said.

"We’ve been delivering relief supplies since we first began working in the country. When the armed conflict escalated, we had to step up those efforts. So far, we’ve delivered over 350 tons of supplies and handed them over to our main partner, the Iranian Red Crescent Society," Paramonov said.

According to him, the shipments included medical kits, blankets, water containers, plastic sheeting, generators and water pumps, as many people had lost their homes and had to seek shelter elsewhere, TASS reported.

The ICRC also provided expensive equipment for physical rehabilitation centers that serve people with disabilities and operate under the auspices of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.